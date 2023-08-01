Why can’t USPS keep the mail secure? | READER COMMENTARY

Check fraud tied to mail theft is up nationwide, according to a recent alert. The U.S. Postal Service is vulnerable, and thieves who can access your checks can change the amount and ferret those funds right out of your bank account. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File) (Al Grillo/AP)

A recent increase in postage has yet to produce any better service by the U.S. Postal Service. As consumers, we are left with no security in the handling of our mail and no idea when or if it will improve. Our office has had multiple pieces of mail lost or stolen and has had checks washed. Calls to our branch in Parkville go unanswered. Calls to the Loch Raven branch just refer us back to our branch. It’s a futile attempt to resolve an issue that plagues not only us but also consumers around the country (”My IRS payment went missing, leading me down the rabbit hole of check washing and mail fraud,” July 6).

Recent articles indicate that the USPS and Congress are aware of the issue and are urging people to not mail checks. Is that the answer? Why not find the problem and the individuals responsible for stealing the mail and prosecute and convict them? Is it the actions of internal postal branch employees or nefarious individuals that undermine the security of our mailing system? Someone knows the answer.

— Matthew B. Hitt, Parkville

