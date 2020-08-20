If Postmaster DeJoy is considered a ‘Trump donor,’ let’s look at the post office unions | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun and its staff writers, like the rest of the media, usually refer to Postmaster General DeJoy as a Trump donor (”Who is Postmaster General Louis DeJoy?” August 16). The purpose, of course, is to paint him as a lackey of President Donald Trump. His leading critics are Post Office unions. No mention is made of the fact that, according to the Open Secrets website, those unions have donated nearly $63 million to Democrats since 1990 while donating only $10 million to Republicans. Further, they have endorsed Joe Biden for president. Their complaints should be taken with an appropriate grain of salt. If Mr. DeJoy is labeled a Trump donor, the unions should be labeled Biden donors.