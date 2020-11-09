‘Let there be peace’ post election, and ‘let it begin with me’ | READER COMMENTARY

When one considers an individual, one realizes that we are all multi-faceted, the sum total of many parts, and there are so very many traits, values and beliefs that have nothing to do with politics. Our political views are only a portion of what makes us who we truly are. And it is in those similarities, that we find the attributes to love. Rather than focusing on the political, can’t we simply look at all the wonderful, unique, lovable virtues of those with whom we disagree? Our family and friends are not the enemy. They are good, kind, decent, compassionate people who love their country and are as patriotic as we are.