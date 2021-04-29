USPS lives up to its unofficial title of ‘snail mail’ | READER COMMENTARY

When I collected today’s mail, I found a bright blue envelope and noticed my cousin’s return address. I was pleasantly surprised when I opened it and found a charming birthday card. The only issue is that my birthday was Feb. 14. I immediately checked the envelope and, clearly printed to the left was a Feb. 9 cancellation date in Jacksonville, Florida.
On April 2, I mailed my buddy a check. Not only do we live within the same ZIP code, I could walk to his house in about 15 minutes. I mailed the letter from our only local post office. He has yet to receive it.
Since the advent of email, we have derogatorily referred to the U.S. Postal Service as “snail mail.” Punctuality is relative, but this is so inexcusable. Bills, invitations, medications. Even junk mail deserves better. I can’t remember such a high percentage of tardy delivery. I don’t believe it’s lethargy or incompetence on the part of postal workers. I’m sure most take pride in their work, but they’re hamstrung.
Inept Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, one of the few remaining Donald Trump sycophants still retaining office, was appointed last June (”Maryland congressional Democrats call out U.S. Postal Service leaders as constituents continue to face mail delays,” Feb. 4). Mr. DeJoy banned overtime (now there’s a morale booster for you), forbid late or extra trips to deliver that day’s mail, removed local mailboxes and destroyed perfectly working high-speed letter sorters.
All of this, many believe, was in order to suppress the Joe Biden vote last November. And it likely worked to some extent. No coincidence that last Aug. 13, Mr. Trump readily admitted on the Fox Business Network that he undermined the USPS to make it harder to vote by mail-in ballots. When Mr. DeJoy began running the show, the abysmal performance began.
I called my cousin to thank her for the card and explain why she hadn’t heard from me earlier. I left her with this piece of advice: A birthday card sent by email is received in about a second. A birthday card sent by the U.S. Postal Service is received in about a season.
Joe Pachino, Baltimore
