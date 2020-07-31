In Portland, protesters and city officials must team up to deal with federal invasion | READER COMMENTARY

Peaceful protesters and Portland, Oregon’s elected officials could achieve both their separate and common goals by working together (”US Attorney says feds will remain in Portland until ‘attacks’ end — and more officers may be on the way,” July 27). The two entities have a common adversary and they would benefit by both cooperating and focusing on free speech, the mistreatment of minorities and the constitutional protection of cities and states from unsolicited, politically-motivated federal invasions of militarized incognito troops or police.