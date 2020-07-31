In Portland, protesters and city officials must team up to deal with federal invasion | READER COMMENTARY

Peaceful protesters and Portland, Oregon’s elected officials could achieve both their separate and common goals by working together (”US Attorney says feds will remain in Portland until ‘attacks’ end — and more officers may be on the way,” July 27). The two entities have a common adversary and they would benefit by both cooperating and focusing on free speech, the mistreatment of minorities and the constitutional protection of cities and states from unsolicited, politically-motivated federal invasions of militarized incognito troops or police.
On one side are the demonstrators and local officials who live there and both share these concerns while President Donald Trump and those few protesters who aren’t peaceful violate the law and harm federal property site share a desire for chaos for different reasons. Negotiations, strategies, compromise and cooperation would all be required and their combined actions and demonstrations could be guided by legal advice that denies their adversaries phony fig leaves and justifications.
Good faith discussions and deliberations could produce legal demonstrations that include the Portland mayor (again), local police side-by-side as protectors, Black Lives Matter demonstrators and concerned local citizens, none of whom wants their fears realized, their friends battered and bloodied, and their right to assemble, protest and govern all shredded. The community, local officials and the vast majority of demonstrators would all win a significant and historic victory.
Roger C. Kostmayer, Baltimore
