This modern military policing state is a blast from the past | READER COMMENTARY

In 1972, I traveled with several aviators to join a carrier that was deployed in the Mediterranean Sea. The commercial flight that took us across the Atlantic dropped us off at a base in southern Spain. At that time, Spain was governed by Francisco Franco, el Caudillo (the warlord). Franko’s military police unit was called la Guardia Seville, and I encountered them on my first day. I was playing golf at the base course with my friends when a ball was hit into the woods. As we walked into the woods to look for it, I saw some out of bounds stakes, but I also saw Spanish soldiers with patent leather hats and submachine guns stationed about 20 yards apart all along the fence. We quickly declared the ball lost and moved on.