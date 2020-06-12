The man chosen to steer Baltimore’s port is an excellent choice | READER COMMENTARY

Both Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland Transportation Secretary Greg Slater are to be congratulated for selecting William P. Doyle to be the Maryland Port Administration’s next executive director (“Hogan names new leaders for Baltimore port and Maryland highways,” June 9).
While chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission in 2013, I had the chance to work with Bill on international waterborne trade issues that were brought to our agency for resolution. His wide scope of experience with ocean carriers, operational knowledge of supply chain parts enabled the commission to do its work with a fuller understanding of the issues before us.
Of all his areas of experience, the one I always took note of was his ability to immediately foresee what impact the matter at hand would have on U.S. ports and suggest how they could be protected under any regulatory outcome. Competition among ports for cargo is much more complicated than 30 years ago so his appointment bodes well for the future of our most important economic asset now entrusted to him.
Richard A. Lidinsky, Jr., Baltimore
The writer served as chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission from 2009 to 2013.
