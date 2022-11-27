Put Baltimore Peninsula renaming to a vote | READER COMMENTARY

This is an aerial rendering of Port Covington which is being rebranded as Baltimore Peninsula. File. (DBOX/Baltimore Sun Handout). (DBOX)

Since no one (except the developers) seems to like the new name for Port Covington, here is a modest proposal (”Port Covington’s rebranding: How remarkably generic and boring is ‘Baltimore Peninsula’?” Nov. 16).

Have The Baltimore Sun publish the 49 names that didn’t make the cut and run a contest to see which one the public likes best. Surely, there is a name among the 49 that has more to do with Baltimore’s history than the one selected by the (mostly) out-of-town developers.

— Judith Floam, Pikesville

