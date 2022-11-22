Sun editorial board’s blast at ‘Baltimore Peninsula’ was on target | READER COMMENTARY

Construction continues on new buildings in Port Covington which is being rebranded as Baltimore Peninsula. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Fort Covington was built by the War Department in 1813 as a backup to Fort McHenry in defending Baltimore and ultimately Washington, D.C. If the British had defeated those brave Baltimoreans in 1814, we might be speaking a very different English today.

And then American railroads, which were born in Baltimore, developed a major site where the railroads met the shipping industry to make Baltimore the busiest inland port on the East Coast in the mid-20th century.

So factors that helped to make Baltimore a major city are being buried why? Because commercial interests don’t want to be associated with the defense of the nation, railroads and shipping?

Plaudits to The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board for its criticism of the renaming of Port Covington (”Port Covington’s rebranding: How remarkably generic and boring is ‘Baltimore Peninsula’?” Nov. 16). That was an excellent editorial!

Shame on the local investors for allowing the New York carpetbaggers to rename an historic location in Baltimore.

— Sarah A. Riley, Timonium

