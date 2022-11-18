‘Baltimore Peninsula’ is one lame name | READER COMMENTARY

This is a newly released Baltimore Peninsula 2022 master plan. Port Covington was the original name for Baltimore Peninsula. Nov. 15, 2022. (Baltimore Sun Handout). (AtelierTek Architects PLLC)

I was incredulous to find the Port Covington name has been supplanted by “Baltimore Peninsula” (”Port Covington’s rebranding: How remarkably generic and boring is ‘Baltimore Peninsula’?” Nov. 16). Um, what? Did someone say too dull, too vanilla?

This was done, I have read, because Port Covington is not really a port for all intents and purposes. Why not include the name of a historic local figure or something pertaining to the wonderful heritage of Baltimore?

Advertisement

This city has a rich history. It is inexcusable that the wizards who chose this bland name could not come up with something, anything but Baltimore Peninsula. I get sleepy just thinking of this shamefully lame name.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.