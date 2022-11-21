Keep Port Covington as Port Covington | READER COMMENTARY

B’more Pen certainly rolls off the tongue easier than Baltimore Peninsula. And signifies just as little.
Has anyone asked these outlander developers what was their objection to “Port Covington” (”Port Covington’s rebranding: How remarkably generic and boring is ‘Baltimore Peninsula’?” Nov. 16)?
Advertisement
Lame is an understatement of the ridiculousness of this particular rebranding. Baltimoreans should simply reject this cavalier deletion of a piece of our nominal history.
Port Covington it has been. Port Covington it should remain.
Advertisement
— Robert A. Erlandson, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.