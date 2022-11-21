Keep Port Covington as Port Covington | READER COMMENTARY

An athletic field takes shape at Under Armour’s campus in Port Covington which is being rebranded as Baltimore Peninsula. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

B’more Pen certainly rolls off the tongue easier than Baltimore Peninsula. And signifies just as little.

Has anyone asked these outlander developers what was their objection to “Port Covington” (”Port Covington’s rebranding: How remarkably generic and boring is ‘Baltimore Peninsula’?” Nov. 16)?

Lame is an understatement of the ridiculousness of this particular rebranding. Baltimoreans should simply reject this cavalier deletion of a piece of our nominal history.

Port Covington it has been. Port Covington it should remain.

— Robert A. Erlandson, Towson

