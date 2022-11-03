Fill Port Covington construction jobs with squeegee workers | READER COMMENTARY

Construction work continues at Port Covington in South Baltimore as viewed from below. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Good for Port Covington developers and Project JumpStart for creating a training program for construction workers (”Port Covington developers announce construction workforce training partnership,” Nov. 1).

How about placing those squeegee workers in these jobs and pay them while they are being trained? Perhaps the investors who are buying up Baltimore vacant properties for rehab could do the same?

— Larry Williams, Towson

