Port Covington has already been good for South Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

As five buildings neared completion in May, two developers of high-profile urban projects in major U.S. cities joined Sagamore Ventures’ effort to create a mini-city in South Baltimore’s Port Covington. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

From where I sit in South Baltimore, Port Covington is already a success (”Will the Port Covington ‘Community Benefits Agreement’ become a cautionary tale?” July 28).

Before a single building has opened, millions of dollars have been invested in ensuring that the communities are able to take part in its economic development including the recent allocation of $2.5 million in grants to community organizations on the ground. It’s easy for op-ed writer David Plymyer to sit in Catonsville and decide these investments are “too steep a price” while he and others provide no ideas or support for communities like mine that are left behind again and again.

Advertisement

I believe that Port Covington will be a big commercial success in the coming years, but it is already delivering on its promise as a new model for how economic growth and prosperity can be shared in Baltimore.

— Michael Middleton, Baltimore

Advertisement

The writer is executive director of the Cherry Hill Development Corporation and president and chair of the SB7 Coalition.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.