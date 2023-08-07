Pay attention to what happened in Poppleton | READER COMMENTARY

It is still difficult for Cynthia “Diane” Bell to speak about the financial and emotional toll of being forced to leave her rowhouse in the 100 block of N. Carlton St. nearly two decades ago. Bell and her family were forced to move out of the city, and the difficulty in restarting her daycare business led to bankruptcy. All of the rowhouses on her block in the Poppleton neighborhood were taken by the city under eminent domain for a redevelopment which never took place. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Thank you for publishing on the front page the very, very important story about Poppleton (”‘Disrupted and destroyed lives for essentially nothing’: the traumatic legacy of a West Baltimore neighborhood’s redevelopment,” Aug. 4). Kudos to the reporter, Giacomo Bologna.

— Susan Talbott, Baltimore

The writer is a member of the Baltimore Heritage Board.

