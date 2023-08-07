Advertisement
Readers Respond

Pay attention to what happened in Poppleton | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
It is still difficult for Cynthia “Diane” Bell to speak about the financial and emotional toll of being forced to leave her rowhouse in the 100 block of N. Carlton St. nearly two decades ago. Bell and her family were forced to move out of the city, and the difficulty in restarting her daycare business led to bankruptcy. All of the rowhouses on her block in the Poppleton neighborhood were taken by the city under eminent domain for a redevelopment which never took place. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

It is still difficult for Cynthia “Diane” Bell to speak about the financial and emotional toll of being forced to leave her rowhouse in the 100 block of N. Carlton St. nearly two decades ago. Bell and her family were forced to move out of the city, and the difficulty in restarting her daycare business led to bankruptcy. All of the rowhouses on her block in the Poppleton neighborhood were taken by the city under eminent domain for a redevelopment which never took place. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement