More reasons poor people end up with high utility bills

People with not-so-good payment histories though are usually carried for months and even years. You need to talk to the utilities themselves to get their perspective on why that happens. I am not an accountant and only have a vague surface understanding of utility accounting practices, but my speculation has long been that the companies must benefit by having those debts on their books. Perhaps they know they will collect a certain percentage of the money owed and the losses they incur will be made up in the long run by rate hikes approved by the Public Service Commission. By the way, collecting that certain percentage is most often accomplished with a mix of federal, state, local and/or private funds combined with a relatively small amount from the family.