Poor black people in Baltimore have not been ignored

I wonder sometimes how much of the focus of the poor black community is on personal development rather than on garnering outside resources. I have seen bundles of money go down the tube because the ability to receive and work with resources just did not exist. In my counseling with those black clients who do come in, I have seen some embarrassment and anger from those who responsibly raise their children towards those who don’t. Perhaps it is not “politically correct” for me as a white person to say the same thing, but this is also how I feel, and it is troubling.