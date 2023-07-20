Baltimore shortchanged Patterson Park pool | READER COMMENTARY

Summer is in full swing in Baltimore and, as expected, it is hot. As I walk my 3-year-old daughter in Patterson Park, she points to the community pool and asks, “Daddy, pool ready?” I then have to explain to her that the pool is broken and we can’t swim. She frowns and looks down at the ground. As I watch my daughter become disappointed, I also see other children and families approaching the pool and come to the same realization that they can’t enjoy cooling off in the neighborhood pool this summer.

The Patterson Park pool is one of several pools closed this summer due to maintenance issues (”Patterson Park Pool, Cherry Hill Splash Park won’t open this summer; one other closed Baltimore pool may open soon,” July 19). As I watch news reporting and social media posts on this situation, I see city elected officials like Zeke Cohen characterize this failure as exclusively a “city agency oversight” issue with no mention of it also being a funding issue.

Although the lack of city agency oversight appears as a key factor in the Patterson Park pool closure this year, I think it is also irresponsible (and perhaps convenient for city elected officials) to not mention the fact that the city budget has historically provided inadequate levels of funding for the Department of Recreation and Parks. Casting blame without proper agency funding is not accountability, it’s political grandstanding.

It is worth noting that state funding has been secured to build a new pool for the Patterson Park community in 2024, and I’m grateful to hear that news. However, what will our city officials do to ensure that this new pool is adequately staffed and maintained? Will they advocate for increases in the Recreation and Parks budget next year or keep the current inadequate funding in place? Are city elected officials willing to explore reallocating funding from the $550 million police budget to properly fund it?

City elected officials need to reflect on their previous budget priorities in addition to calling for more city agency oversight. Perhaps if they look inward and show some humility, thousands of children and families next summer will be able to cool off in the Patterson Park community pool and other pools throughout the city for many future summers.

— Bobby Moore, Baltimore

