Secondly, it’s appalling to hear that the Ponzi schemer’s wife hung her head and cried and asked the judge to consider her two children at home. Give us all a break. The only ones who should be crying are those poor people who worked all of their lives and were cheated out of their life’s savings, or how about this — all of the African American men sitting in prison serving sentences far greater than the Ponzi schemer’s wife for much lesser crimes.