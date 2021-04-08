Bethlehem Steel’s legacy at Sparrows Point requires context | READER COMMENTARY

Reading the article, it seemed like an “all take and no give” by Bethlehem to the adjacent communities. Within the town of Sparrows Point were several athletic fields, open spaces and Pennwood Field, which is probably within the proposed park’s boundary. There was no mention of the land given to North Point Park. No mention of Bethlehem’s support of local charities, the YMCA and more. Bethlehem’s operations required prodigious amounts of goods and services, most of which were obtained locally or within 100 miles.