Pollution threat ought to be front-page news | READER COMMENTARY

Buried on in the back pages of a recent print edition of The Baltimore Sun was an article: “Earth is ‘really quite sick’ and at risk, study warns” (June 1).
Human civilization and humanity depend on a healthy Earth for, well, everything. If we don’t take the necessary steps mentioned, then we and future generations are in serious trouble.
Therefore, it seems like this topic should be worthy of our attention and become an integral part of our actions while we still can make a difference. Given the gravity of the situation and vast implications, this article should have been on the front page as a lead story with a big headline.
— Dan Morhaim, Pikesville
