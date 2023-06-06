Pollution threat ought to be front-page news | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An egret looks for food in a polluted canal choked with plastic bags in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 29, 2023. A United Nations committee met in Paris recently to work on what is intended to be a landmark treaty to bring an end to global plastic pollution, but there is little agreement yet on what the outcome should be. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Buried on in the back pages of a recent print edition of The Baltimore Sun was an article: “Earth is ‘really quite sick’ and at risk, study warns” (June 1).

Human civilization and humanity depend on a healthy Earth for, well, everything. If we don’t take the necessary steps mentioned, then we and future generations are in serious trouble.

Therefore, it seems like this topic should be worthy of our attention and become an integral part of our actions while we still can make a difference. Given the gravity of the situation and vast implications, this article should have been on the front page as a lead story with a big headline.

— Dan Morhaim, Pikesville

