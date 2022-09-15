Maryland let Eastern Shore polluter off too lightly | READER COMMENTARY

Gulls looking for an easy meal fill the sky above the Valley Proteins rendering plant in the Dorchester County town of Linkwood. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Why is the state of Maryland and the Department of the Environment settling with polluters? Repeat polluters (”Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant to pay about $1 million to settle lawsuits over pollution problems,” Sept. 12)? Companies will continue to ignore rules and regulations (unlawful discharges, air pollution violations, odor control) as long as they that can settle and don’t have to pay millions of dollars in penalties.

Valley Proteins should pay the full $20 million it owes and Attorney General Brian Frosh should not hail the measly $1 million settlement as “hefty” and which he claims sends a strong message that companies “are not free to pollute Maryland’s waters and airs.”

That is a joke and a fiscal failure.

— Jill Sullivan, Towson

