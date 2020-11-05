Rest in peace, political polling, you’re dead to us | READER COMMENTARY

Tuesday marked the untimely end of political polling in this country. Just weeks ago we were talking about a “blue wave” and a “landslide.” On Tuesday night. those rosy projections evolved into a “nail biter.” Really. How did it come to this (“Trump and Biden locked in tight race in Michigan, a state decided by less than 11,000 votes in 2016,” Nov. 4)?
The problem with polling in general and with political polling specifically is that we don’t know who they are polling and, to a lesser extent, where they are polling. This is critically important. You simply cannot accurately evaluate the efficacy of the poll results if you don’t know who exactly is responding to the questions the polls are asking.
What is their race, their ages, their gender? Are they moneyed, middle class, poor? What are their educational levels? Are they married, single, working, retired? Again, just who exactly are all these opinionated people and where and how do they live?
If political polling in the United States is to survive as a practical research tool, pollsters are going to have to be more transparent and forthcoming with the material content of the base they are talking to. Until that happens, political commentators, analysts and consultants will have to look elsewhere for their sources.
John Fuller, Perry Hall
