Baltimore County’s ‘No Mow May’ believer makes a good point | READER COMMENTARY

A handmade sign reading "This yard is part of No Mow May" is seen in the front yard of Barbara Dolan's home in Oak Park, Illinois on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She is participating in No Mow May, a movement in which homeowners don't mow their lawns through May to encourage pollinators such as bees and butterflies to feed off plants that would have been removed due to mowing. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune) (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune)

The recent article in The Baltimore Sun, “A Baltimore County man’s ‘No Mow May’ effort landed him on the wrong side of county code. Now, he’s hoping for change.” (May 28), raises some very interesting challenges to addressing the stunning decline in pollinators and other species. In the article, Jack Trimper, an Arbutus man, landed in county government crosshairs after he committed to forgo cutting his lawn for the month of May and discovered numerous native plants springing forth in his lawn. These and other native plants are crucial to the survival of pollinators and the entire food chain. Pollinators, necessary for over 35% of our food supply, work to pollinate over 80% of all flowering plants, but are facing huge challenges from loss of habitat, pesticides, pollution and diseases. The vast proliferation of lawns surrounding most American homes has nearly eradicated many once abundant native plants and caused a consequential decline in the insects and other species that depend on them.

A Cornell University study found that we have lost nearly one-third of North American birds since 1970, significantly due to loss of habitat. Further, some types of birds have declined by more than half. This degree of loss is breathtaking. While there are many reasons for this, scientists believe loss of insects that birds depend on to feed their young is a primary cause. Think of caterpillars as baby food for baby birds. A single clutch of Carolina Chickadee chicks can feast on upward of 9,000 caterpillars in the weeks between hatching and taking flight, according to Audubon. Those caterpillars frequently develop on species-specific native host plants and trees without which they cannot reproduce.

The beautiful and iconic Monarch butterfly, which depends on milkweed to host its young, has lost upward of 90% of its population, according to the National Wildlife Federation. Karner blue butterfly, listed as endangered in 1992, relies on wild lupines. If we don’t have those and a many other native plants growing in our garden, these and many other butterflies and moths will become extinct and the birds that need them to survive will soon follow. We must think differently about the purpose of our gardens and what we consider beautiful. Is a sterile green lawn using fertilizer that adversely affects the Chesapeake Bay and pesticides that kill beneficial insects really what we want? It certainly isn’t what our wildlife needs.

— Marie LaPorte, Reisterstown

The writer is on the executive committee of the Greater Baltimore Group of the Sierra Club.

