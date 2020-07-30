Need poll workers? Try paying the jobless. | READER COMMENTARY

Although the work is obviously temporary, a typical worker who does early voting and Election Day might earn in the area of $900. Not only would this supply some needed cash but it would involve more people in this important civic process. I am not sure what the ramifications for unemployment insurance would be for this sort of temporary work, but perhaps a special exception could be made. Maybe the various election boards could work directly with the unemployment people to see if this possible. Could this be a win-win in these difficult times?