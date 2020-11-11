Many thanks to the nation’s poll workers | READER COMMENTARY

I hope readers will join me in giving thanks to hundreds of thousands of election officials and their staffs, poll workers and volunteer poll watchers who did their jobs honestly during this past election (“Hat’s off to Maryland poll workers,” Nov. 9). There was tremendous pressure from candidates, partisans and the media. There was the risk of infection. And there were many new procedures to learn and implement. As I write one week after Election Day, there are very few, if any, credible incidents of misconduct by anyone charged with assuring that registered voters — and only registered voters — were able to cast ballots and then tallying those ballots fairly.