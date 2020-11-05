Hat’s off the Maryland’s poll workers | READER COMMENTARY

I worked as an observer during early voting and on Election Day and I can tell you that the folks who sign up to run our Maryland elections are doing a great job, at least in the three locations I observed: Arbutus, Woodlawn and Catonsville Middle School in Southwestern Baltimore County (“Ensuring the safety and integrity of the vote,” Oct. 23).
Even when slammed and with hundreds in line, they worked with the cheerful efficiency of workers at a church supper. Occasional rude voters were met with courtesy, while children and first-time voters were celebrated. They played by the rules under pressure and showed how democracy can function. Voters walked out with a smile. And a sticker!
Mark J. Weaver, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.