xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hat’s off the Maryland’s poll workers | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 05, 2020 1:44 PM
A volunteer waits to sanitize a booth during a lull at the voting location inside Howard High School on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
A volunteer waits to sanitize a booth during a lull at the voting location inside Howard High School on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

I worked as an observer during early voting and on Election Day and I can tell you that the folks who sign up to run our Maryland elections are doing a great job, at least in the three locations I observed: Arbutus, Woodlawn and Catonsville Middle School in Southwestern Baltimore County (“Ensuring the safety and integrity of the vote,” Oct. 23).

Even when slammed and with hundreds in line, they worked with the cheerful efficiency of workers at a church supper. Occasional rude voters were met with courtesy, while children and first-time voters were celebrated. They played by the rules under pressure and showed how democracy can function. Voters walked out with a smile. And a sticker!

Advertisement

Mark J. Weaver, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement