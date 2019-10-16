According to the article, Rev. Alvin Hathaway Sr., a pastor at Union Baptist Church in Upton, commissioned a poll using $40,000 in grant money from the Abell Foundation to interview 500 people regarding surveillance planes. While $40,000 may not sound like a great deal of money, to a non-profit, on the ground, assisting the youth of Harlem Park, that money would fund an after school program for a year. In Baltimore City, the average wage is $45,000. So by my quick math, the Mr. Hathaway could have hired one person to ask 500 people how they felt over that full year.