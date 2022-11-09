Can America go back to separating church and state? | READER COMMENTARY

British far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos talks with Father Paul Kalchik backstage during the"Bishops Enough Is Enough" rally one year ago in Baltimore organized to coincide with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops at the nearby Marriott Baltimore Waterfront. Nov. 16, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

I have been taught since a very early age that the separation of church and state is a basic principle in this country. If that is correct, why are politics from all sides being preached from the pulpits of so many religious houses of worship (”As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons,” Nov. 6), and sometimes even by politicans themselves? If one goes to church to worship God, why would you want to hear someone talk about politics and why you should vote for a person and their party?

I am sure that even within various congregations, there those with different political alliances, so how can having a particular political side be acceptable to all? I do believe that God would be comfortable telling political speakers, “Get out of my house for you are turning it into a den of self-centered egotists who only have the intention of securing the office for which you are running.”

Advertisement

If this happened where I went to worship, I would get up and walk out.

— Missy Foster, Hunt Valley

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.