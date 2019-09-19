The Sun is part of incivility in politics

After reading your editorial “Let’s choose civility in the Baltimore mayoral election” (Sept. 18), I almost fell off my chair in laughter after digesting the disingenuous message being relayed by your editorial board.
Instead of focusing on the statements made by possible mayoral candidates taking aim at the current council president, how about looking at the reporters who all but guided those same individuals into making such statements? If this publication truly didn’t want to add to the uncivil direction you believe is distasteful, which started with an article that you published, then you should have never printed the words that were said in the first place.
Not to mention, having personal knowledge of the entire conversation former Mayor Sheila Dixon had with your reporter, it is uncivil of your publication to leave out 90% of what she was saying and only add the comments you chose to include without putting it in its proper context. So, instead of complaining about their behaviors, how about you lead by example by prohibiting such statements in any articles published by The Sun?
I’m sure that once this newspaper begins to put civility at the top of their list, so will the candidates looking to get their names and quotes into your daily news.
Hassan Giordano, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.