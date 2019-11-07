Transparency in the cost of health insurance is definitely a good thing, but we can hardly rely on politicians to provide it (“Congress must demand transparency from health insurers,” Nov. 5).
Medicare usually depends on insurance companies for billing and statements and is hardly a model for transparency. How does the Department of Veterans Affairs compare for clarity and transparency for those they care for (or place on their waiting lists)?
Most of us understandably want the best health care available whether it is affordable or not. That is not always easy, but more freedom and choices for patients is the most auspicious way to go. More government power is not.
Richard E. Ralston, Newport Beach, Calif.
The writer is executive director of Americans for Free Choice in Medicine.
