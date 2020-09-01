Racism and birtherism continue, with a dash of hypocrisy | READER COMMENTARY

It is discouraging when there is such political polarization in this country that there is disagreement even within the Republican party as to who can run for office. Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate stated at the party’s convention that “I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants, while President Trump falsely suggests in an overtly racist tweet that Kamala Harris who was born in California to immigrant parents from India and Jamaica does not meet citizenship requirements to serve in the White House (”Birtherism makes an unwelcome return in 2020 race,” August 21)