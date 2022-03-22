Shame at where we are politically and morally | READER COMMENTARY

I am responding to the juxtaposition of two articles and photos. One was about the wounded woman in Mariupol, Ukraine, stroking her belly and unborn baby she was in the process of losing, captured in a heart crushing moment, as she screams “Kill me Now!” (“Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward in Ukraine,” March 14). The other was about our former Creep in Charge, one Donald J. Trump, who infamously declared anything he didn’t like “fake,” was visiting South Carolina and “teasing” the crowd about running for president again soon. In between these two articles is this little tidbit: “Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. and the Russian Embassy in London falsely called the images fake.”

I hereby insert my two cents: both the Russian Foreign Ministry and Donald Trump have earned my undying hatred. The idea that Mr. Trump could possibly run again, whether he could win or not — just the notion that Americans of sound mind and body would even consider the prospect favorably — thoroughly disgusts me. We the people, both individually and collectively, are judged by what we say and do. I for one am feeling shame at where we are politically and morally.

— David A. Kennedy, Baltimore

