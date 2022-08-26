Most Democrats are moderates | READER COMMENTARY

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks before President Joe Biden signs the "CHIPS and Science Act of 2022" during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C. From left, Joshua Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge, Biden, Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

A reader suggests that a possible solution to the political and economic challenges facing this great country of ours is to create a new middle-of-the-road political party that would work for the common good of all Americans: the poor, the rich, white, Black, Hispanic, Asian, religious or non-religious (”U.S. needs a middle-of-the-road party,” Aug. 24). I believe we already have a middle-of-the-road party and it is called the Democratic Party.

While the Democratic Party has its lunatic fringe on the left, they do not represent the mainstream of the party headed by President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Maryland’s own House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, all of them moderate politicians. The Republican Party, on the other hand, is totally dominated by Donald Trump and his bunch of crazy right-wing extremists.

The reader then goes on to suggest that the third party could be headed by people like Gov. Larry Hogan or U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. I’m not sure about Governor Hogan but I must point out apart from her commendable opposition to the stolen election lie, Ms. Cheney voted with Mr. Trump 93% of the time when he was president and has been a far-right extremist legislator all her career. She would have no place in a party of moderates.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

