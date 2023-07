Jennifer Camacho holds up gay pride flags during a protest and march outside Duneland School Corporation headquarters in Chesterton, Indiana. More than 200 protesters questioned why the school corporation would remove rainbow flags and Black Lives Matter flags from classrooms in 2021. File. (Michael Gard/Post-Tribune) (Michael Gard / Post-Tribune)

Equating Black Lives Matter and Pride flags with Confederate and MAGA flags in the discussion of what to demonstrate in public spaces is a false comparison (”Keep political flags out of classrooms,” June 28).

The former are signs of inclusion, not exclusion (as are the latter) and shouldn’t even be considered political.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

