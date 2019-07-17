Looking for hateful remarks? Remind readers of what the congresswomen have said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., center, walks down the steps of the Capitol on July 16, 2019, in Washington D.C. after the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, passed a resolution along largely party lines with 235 Democrats and only four Republicans voting for the nonbinding resolution that "... condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants, and those who may look to the President like immigrants, should "go back" to other countries, by referring to immigrants and asylum seekers as "invaders," and by saying that Members of Congress who are immigrants (or those of our colleagues who are wrongly assumed to be immigrants) do not belong in Congress or in the United States of America." (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP/Getty Images)