xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

A resolution for 2022: Let’s cross political divides | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 04, 2022 3:10 PM
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan shows a copy of the redrawn congressional map approved by the Democratically-controlled Maryland General Assembly crossed out in red during a news conference where he announced his veto of the plan on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan shows a copy of the redrawn congressional map approved by the Democratically-controlled Maryland General Assembly crossed out in red during a news conference where he announced his veto of the plan on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to try to do my part to reduce political tribalism and find more common ground with “the other side” (”Charles M. Blow: We’re edging closer to civil war,” Dec. 17). Gov. Larry Hogan and I disagree fundamentally on many issues like support for Baltimore’s needy families and children. So much more state help is needed. But I wholeheartedly endorse his recent decision requiring masks in state facilities and for state employees to save lives from COVID-19’s insidious spread.

On a personal level, I ran into Governor Hogan in Fells Point a few years back. I thanked him, as one cancer survivor to another, for bravely sharing his experience and encouraging cancer prevention and treatment. Not long afterward, I received a beautiful letter citing our encounter and wishing me well. Sincere caring spans bridges over politically troubling waters. Governor Hogan is a good guy — and that counts for a lot, for real.

Advertisement

Ken Strong, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement