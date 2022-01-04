A resolution for 2022: Let’s cross political divides | READER COMMENTARY

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to try to do my part to reduce political tribalism and find more common ground with “the other side” (”Charles M. Blow: We’re edging closer to civil war,” Dec. 17). Gov. Larry Hogan and I disagree fundamentally on many issues like support for Baltimore’s needy families and children. So much more state help is needed. But I wholeheartedly endorse his recent decision requiring masks in state facilities and for state employees to save lives from COVID-19’s insidious spread.
On a personal level, I ran into Governor Hogan in Fells Point a few years back. I thanked him, as one cancer survivor to another, for bravely sharing his experience and encouraging cancer prevention and treatment. Not long afterward, I received a beautiful letter citing our encounter and wishing me well. Sincere caring spans bridges over politically troubling waters. Governor Hogan is a good guy — and that counts for a lot, for real.
Ken Strong, Baltimore
