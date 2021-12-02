Political despair a problem that affects us all | READER COMMENTARY

Michelle Goldberg’s dark commentary was poorly timed for Thanksgiving week (”Michelle Goldberg: The problem of political despair,” Nov. 23). Just when we did an internal search for all the things to be thankful for like beautiful Fall colors lasting late into the year, the whole family vaccinated with us oldsters having gotten past the discomfort caused by the booster shot, good friends to share a meal with, no U.S. soldiers on active duty in a war zone, a sane administration trying its best to repair the damage done by the previous four years to both the social fabric and the infrastructure of our country, her column reminded us — if reminding we needed — of the elephant in the room.
The problem of political despair is not just an issue for the Democratic Party, but for all of us, who had fervent hopes of a safe harbor after the near-destruction of the oldest democracy in the world during the four years of the past administration. As it turns out, the harbor is far from safe. The open aggression that shocked us on Jan. 6, not only continues in too many hotspots, the flames are fanned by state legislatures, enabled by lawfully elected representatives and financed by big money. The inspiration and cheerleader remains untouched in his layer and with gerrymandering and other tweaks, his return is all too real a possibility.
And as if this wasn’t bad enough, the infighting of the various factions within the Democratic Party dangerously weakens it. At times, the intrepid leader of the House majority seems to stand alone, like the legendary Dutch boy with a finger in the dike trying to secure our democracy against the threatening tide.
It all reminds those of us old enough to remember of pre-World War II Germany. There, too, the established rule of democracy was undermined piece by piece and then went up in flames with the destruction of the Reichstag. The long, dark night of Nazi rule is still one of the most tragic periods of recent history. How truly grateful we could be if the country remembered the inestimable value of democracy in which every citizen has a voice.
Sabine Oishi, Baltimore
