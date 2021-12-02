Political despair a problem that affects us all | READER COMMENTARY

The problem of political despair is not just an issue for the Democratic Party, but for all of us, who had fervent hopes of a safe harbor after the near-destruction of the oldest democracy in the world during the four years of the past administration. As it turns out, the harbor is far from safe. The open aggression that shocked us on Jan. 6, not only continues in too many hotspots, the flames are fanned by state legislatures, enabled by lawfully elected representatives and financed by big money. The inspiration and cheerleader remains untouched in his layer and with gerrymandering and other tweaks, his return is all too real a possibility.