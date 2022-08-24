U.S. needs a middle-of-the-road party | READER COMMENTARY

Campaign worker Shannon McCormick uses a stake to place a U.S. flag on top of a hay bale, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming. Rep. Liz Cheney lost to a Donald Trump-backed challenger in the most high-profile political casualty yet as the GOP transforms into the party of Trump. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP)

I would like to suggest a possible solution to the political and economic challenges facing this great country of ours.

How about forming a new political party, the Centrist or Moderate Party, to attract the great silent majority who have no voice in this age of extremism? This would be for the middle-of-the-road thinkers who could come together and work for the common good of all Americans: the poor, the rich, white, Black, Hispanic, Asian, religious or not religious, or anyone who feels like they’re not getting a fair shake.

This party could be headed by people like Larry Hogan, Liz Cheney, and others like them, who feel marginalized in this current political environment (”Trump supporters’ threats to judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search warrant spur democracy concerns,” Aug. 17).

We live in such a wonderful country. Yet it’s distressing to see America languishing and not getting enough done for the benefit of everyone due to our extremism. I’m hoping I will still be alive to see a better day for America.

— Gary Haddock, Parkville

