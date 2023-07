President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Knapp Center on the campus of Drake University on Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican presidential prospects have been streaming into Iowa, the leadoff presidential caucus state that Trump has carried twice. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci/AP)

It’s time campaigning be limited to eight or nine months before the general election for any elective office — especially the presidency (”Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump,” July 22).

This ongoing year and a half spent with candidates announcing and people engaged in constant ludicrous speculation is ridiculous and unnecessary.

— Joy Shillman, Baltimore

