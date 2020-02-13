I get it. Your story is mostly about money (“City police rack up overtime,” Feb. 9). But the real story is about reckless endangerment via sleep deprivation. How in God’s name can we the public put up with city leaders (police, mayor, City Council) who allow officers to work 16-hour days for months and months? What’s most frightening is these sleep-deprived officers are armed and a danger to themselves and the public they are sworn to serve. Think about it. They drive squad cars, engage in dangerous situations and sometimes have to use their weapons. Their sleep-deprivation affects their judgment in many of the same ways being drunk would. This makes them a public safety hazard. This is insanity.