Take it from this mom: Cops need to get vaccinated | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 18, 2021 2:24 PM
A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table as folks register to receive their dose at a vaccine fair at the Bon Secours Community Works in West Baltimore. File. Aug. 26, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun).
I am a cop mom, a senior citizen who wears seven gold stripes on a black belt and who has taught police officers and members of the military.

I can still move real fast. When out and about, if ever I see one of you cops in trouble, I’ll be right there for you. Definitely beside you, not behind you.

That’s why I ask that you please, be right there for the rest of us who value you and the most demanding job in America and get that vaccination for COVID-19 so that we can continue to rebuild America together (”How many Baltimore-area police and firefighters are vaccinated against COVID-19? Most don’t want to tell you,” Oct. 18).

Besides, it would be pretty embarrassing to have to admit that this senior little old black belt lady saved your butt, wouldn’t it?

Celie Hanauer, Abingdon

