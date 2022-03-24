In fighting crime, trust goes both ways | READER COMMENTARY

Mayor Brandon Scott’s commentary of March 21 regarding transparency, accountability and meaningful civilian oversight being the future of Baltimore’s police department failed to add that the citizens of Baltimore’s crime-ridden neighborhoods need to abide by transparency, accountability and oversight to do their part in coming forward to share information regarding shootings (“Mayor Scott: ‘Transparency, accountability, and meaningful civilian oversight’ is the future of Baltimore’s police department”).

Mayor Scott said: “If the residents of Baltimore City don’t trust the police, there is no hope to curb the violence gripping our city.” Mayor Scott missed his opportunity to state that trust works both ways. How can criminals be apprehended if the citizens can’t be trusted to come forward and share vital information?

Advertisement

Joe Regula, Severna Park

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.