Police training isn’t the answer to avoiding violence, better funding of basic human services is | READER COMMENTARY

In 1968, I had just returned from the war in Vietnam when my boss at St. Luke’s Hospital (Columbia University) in New York City tossed a challenge to me. He’d been asked to evaluate and recommend changes in police responses to community outrage after several atrocious police actions. The most recent incident had resulted in the deaths of two local unarmed Puerto Rican boys in the back of a police car. Since my boss was leaving for a new position, he said something like: “OK, John, you’re the community psychiatry expert, you understand the military mind, go fix this.”