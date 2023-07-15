Arrested teen a ‘scapegoat’ in Brooklyn shooting | READER COMMENTARY

Members of Safe Streets and the residents of Brooklyn Homes walked through the area encouraging the community to stop the violence. July 7, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson )

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said his department was “too late” in addressing the Brooklyn Homes block party (”One shooting led to several others in block party at Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes, court documents suggest,” July 11).

However, the police did know by darkness that there was a large group of people congregating. The helicopter, Foxtrot, had observed the group, and there were phone calls regarding shots fired. It became dark around 8:30 p.m. The shooting occurred at midnight leaving several hours that police had knowledge of, but made no move to even observe, the situation.

Where were the police? Why did they do absolutely nothing in those hours? After two deaths and multiple injuries, questions began to be asked regarding the police inactivity. To show some action, police arrested a young man with a backpack. His arrest allows the “too late” commissioner to say he has finally taken action. This boy is a scapegoat!

— Stephanie Charles, Baltimore

