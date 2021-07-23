In fighting both crime and odor, cleaning up street corners has its rewards | READER COMMENTARY

Right off the bat, he claims that “income inequality, easy access to guns or lack of employment opportunities” is the driver of crime in Baltimore. Since he is all about data, I am not aware of any research in depth pointing to that conclusion. Access to guns is rather obvious since this country is awash in guns, but show me the data about why the access is so “easy.” Have arrestees been interviewed as to why they commit crimes or where they got the guns or why not getting a job forced them into criminal behavior? Because Major Franklin says so doesn’t make it so. His claim that because research by Johns Hopkins University concluded that there was no link between low level offenses and serious crimes means that because someone urinates in a public street doesn’t mean “he will pull a trigger.” This assertion is ludicrous on its face. I could make the assertion that someone who would have no compunction about publicly exposing and relieving himself (or herself) would not be reluctant to commit a gun crime. It is silly to say this, but is there data on post public urination crime?