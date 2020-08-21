Social workers, doctors and therapists partnering with police? It’s been done for years. | READER COMMENTARY

Since the ’80s, the network of accredited children’s advocacy centers has grown in the U.S. and around the world to exceed 800 sites. Here in Baltimore, we established one of the first children’s advocacy centers in 1985, and today it helps over 1,000 children per year. Our partners in the Baltimore Police Department call us 24 hours day/7 days a week. They often gather minimal facts in the field, and then bring the child to our child-centered, trauma-informed center for their initial interview and contact with professionals who can help them heal. Even after the initial interview, our police partners, along with social workers, doctors and nurses, advocates, prosecutors and mental health experts participate together on case review to better serve children and families as they wind through the courts and agency process.