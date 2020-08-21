Social workers, doctors and therapists partnering with police? It’s been done for years. | READER COMMENTARY

While the country is re-imagining what public safety looks like, those of us in the child abuse response field can offer a model that has proven effective, is evidence based and been in place for decades: the multidisciplinary team of law enforcement, forensic interviewers, social workers, medical personnel and mental health professionals who address this nation’s child abuse cases (”Police shouldn’t be handling mental health crises,” July 7).
Since the ’80s, the network of accredited children’s advocacy centers has grown in the U.S. and around the world to exceed 800 sites. Here in Baltimore, we established one of the first children’s advocacy centers in 1985, and today it helps over 1,000 children per year. Our partners in the Baltimore Police Department call us 24 hours day/7 days a week. They often gather minimal facts in the field, and then bring the child to our child-centered, trauma-informed center for their initial interview and contact with professionals who can help them heal. Even after the initial interview, our police partners, along with social workers, doctors and nurses, advocates, prosecutors and mental health experts participate together on case review to better serve children and families as they wind through the courts and agency process.
The team model has worked so well that our police partners also call upon us to interview children who have witnessed violence or homicides in their neighborhoods, and to help connect them with trauma-informed grief services as well. In Fiscal Year 2020, we teamed with police on almost 120 such cases
The evidence consistently demonstrates that these partnerships work — with caregivers reporting highest rates of satisfaction and higher rates of connections to treatment and prosecutors and police officers successfully closing out more cases, And it also saves substantial money: On average a child advocacy center saves its community $1,000 per child per investigation.
Children’s advocacy centers provide an exemplary path on how to create better community partnerships between police and agencies. Together, we enable each partner to achieve their best work for the benefit of our most vulnerable citizens. Police cannot be expected to do all the work on their own and like many of us, can achieve their greatest potential for critical work when they are parts of collaborative teams.
Adam Rosenberg, Baltimore
The writer is the vice president of Violence Intervention and Prevention at LifeBridge Health and the executive director at the Baltimore Child Abuse Center,
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.