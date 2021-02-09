Headline describing ‘shootout’ badly worded | READER COMMENTARY

Your recent headline, “US marshals kill man in shootout” (Feb. 5), was both irresponsible and vague. It did not convey important information and also portrayed the law enforcement organization and action that occurred in an imprecise way.
Reading the headline as written, one might even assume the man killed was not even involved and that could cause more social anger and distrust at a time when that is the absolute last thing needed in Baltimore. As the subject of both the headline and story was the gunman who was posing a public threat and had purportedly fired first upon the responding officers, “gunman” should have been the first word in the headline.
A much more concise and responsible headline wording would have been, “Gunman killed by U.S. marshals in shootout.” With that wording, readers would immediately have had a far better understanding of the events that occurred.
Don Hinson, Glen Burnie
