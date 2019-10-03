I read today about a bull getting loose in West Baltimore ("After 3 hours loose in Baltimore, bull that ‘doesn’t have the best disposition’ is tranquilized, taken away,” Oct. 3). It was a somewhat humorous article with people from the zoo and Baltimore police chasing the animal around the neighborhood. They finally captured the animal by shooting the bull with a tranquilizer gun. The animal, unhurt, just sat down and went to sleep.
This same scenario plays out all over the country almost every day, so I am not indicting the police and I was not at the scene being threatened by the criminal. It made me wonder after reading the story of the bull chase and the happy ending with the recapture of the bull, why the same type of capture of human beings can’t be made without resorting to discharging a weapon with intent to kill. Is it lack of training? Is it fear in the moment?
I certainly would not want police officers to be at risk, and I realize that these criminals are out of control and sometimes full of drugs. Yet, why does a criminal when surrounded by heavily armed police have to be killed by being shot multiple times? Why can’t alternative methods be used? Should the criminal be treated with as much humanity as a raging bull?
William Tress, Hanover, Pa.
