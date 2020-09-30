More costly police settlements for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Reading once again about the Baltimore Police Department’s rogue Gun Task Force (“Baltimore reaches more GTTF lawsuit settlements, including with two men imprisoned in 2010 drug-planting case,” Sept. 25). A city, already strapped for cash, is paying out settlements they can ill afford. Hundreds of thousands? Tens of millions? Who knows since the city won’t disclose figures.
Perhaps it is time to look at police pension funds having to pick up a portion of these settlements as a way of taking some departmental responsibility for the bad apples. In this instance, an entire rotten barrel. Having a vested stake by fellow officers in exposing poor, in this case, criminal, performance may have an impact going forward.
Patrick D. Conner, Baltimore
