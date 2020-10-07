Equip police officers with sedative darts | READER COMMENTARY

One of my scariest experiences when working in the emergency room is managing patients with severe mental health disorders. When they are paranoid and violent, they pose a risk to all around them. Our best friend is a shot of haloperidol (Haldol).
It seems to me that we should develop a dart gun for our police officers filled with a proper dose of haloperidol to use in these crises in the field. It works fast and is sure better than bullets or tasers (“Maryland Sen. Van Hollen, California Rep. Bass introduce bill to expand crisis response outside police departments,” Oct. 1).
Dr. Barbara G. Cook, Cockeysville
