Equip police officers with sedative darts | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 07, 2020 2:27 PM
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis., speaks during the March on Washington in Washington, Aug. 28, 2020. Scenes of racist brutality both real, in news videos, and imagined, in series like "The Boys," can veer between exposure and exploitation. (Michael A. McCoy/The New York Times)

One of my scariest experiences when working in the emergency room is managing patients with severe mental health disorders. When they are paranoid and violent, they pose a risk to all around them. Our best friend is a shot of haloperidol (Haldol).

It seems to me that we should develop a dart gun for our police officers filled with a proper dose of haloperidol to use in these crises in the field. It works fast and is sure better than bullets or tasers (“Maryland Sen. Van Hollen, California Rep. Bass introduce bill to expand crisis response outside police departments,” Oct. 1).

Dr. Barbara G. Cook, Cockeysville

